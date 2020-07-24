Old enmity claims three lives in Mardan

Three persons were shot-dead over an old enmity near Chato Cowok in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Three persons were shot-dead over an old enmity near Chato Cowok in Mardan district.

Police said Thursday that Mehtaj alias Babu, Hasnain and Owais came under fire near Mardan City at Chato Chowk after attending a case allegedly by rivals, resultantly death of all the three on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and registered case against accused Arshad, Hammad, Omair, Salar, Alamzeb, Zahoor and Alamgir and started investigation.