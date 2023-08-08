Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Three Lives In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead three people including a woman and a small girl in the Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a man along with his wife and a five-year-old girl was on their way somewhere on a motorbike when armed assailants opened fire at them in the Mandokhel Abad area and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a civil hospital for medicolegal formalities.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far. The reason for killing is reported to be an old enmity.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

