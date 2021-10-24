UrduPoint.com

Old Enmity Claims Two Lives

Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Two citizens were allegedly shot dead by armed outlaws over a dispute here at Permit road near ManshaAllah petrol pump on Sunday.

According to police sources, Faiz Rasool s/o Ghulam Muhammad resident of Chah Khawajawala Mouza Shehr Sultan had dispute with Muhammad Ramzan alias Dadoo s/o Ghulam Sarwar of the same locality over some issues.

Faiz Rasool along with Khan Muhammad s/o Ghulam Muhammad, Haji Allah Bukhash s/o Shahro Khan, Safdar Ghafoor s/o Abdul Ghafoor and Abdul Rasheed were returning home on two motorcycles after attending an inquiry at the office of DSP of the circle.

In the meantime, accused Muhammad Ramzan alias Dadoo s/o Ghulam Sarwar, Fida Hussain s/o Nazoo and Waseem s/o Abdul Ghaffar opened fire on them in premises of Jatoi police station.

Resultantly, Khan Muhammad and Haji Allah Bukhash sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

