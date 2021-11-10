Old enmity claims two lives

Unknown assailants here on Wednesday opened fire and killed two persons besides injuring a child in Village Sadbar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants here on Wednesday opened fire and killed two persons besides injuring a child in Village Sadbar.

According to Smarbagh police, few unknown persons killed two persons identified as Amal Khan and Dedan. Reason of the firing was an an old enmity, he said.

A passerby child also sustained injuries in the incident who was shifted to District Head Quarter Hospital Timergara.

Meanwhile, area people staged a protest demonstration and blocked Muda-Samar Bagh Road by laying the coffin of the deceased in the middle of the road.

Police have registered a case and started a search operation to arrest the accused.