Old enmity claims two lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons were gunned down over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Bhera Police station.

Police said on Wednesday the incident took place in Chawa village of Tehsil Bhera where Imran along with his accomplices allegedly shot dead Asad (25) and his friend Rabnawaz (26) over a litigation of murder case and fled the scene.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.