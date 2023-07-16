Old enmity claims two lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned down over an old enmity in Jaswal area, some 82 km away from here on Sunday.

According to police, Allah Ditta(45) and Allah Yar(58), residents of Jaswal were going to Khushab by a car when their alleged rivals opened fire them. Both the car riders received bullet injuries anddied on the spot.

Katha Sukhraala police station were looking into the matter.