Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Two Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Old enmity claims two lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned down over an old enmity in Jaswal area, some 82 km away from here on Sunday.

According to police, Allah Ditta(45) and Allah Yar(58), residents of Jaswal were going to Khushab by a car when their alleged rivals opened fire them. Both the car riders received bullet injuries anddied on the spot.

Katha Sukhraala police station were looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Car Khushab Sunday From

Recent Stories

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

9 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

16 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

16 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

16 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

16 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan