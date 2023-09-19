Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Two Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 08:46 PM

An old enmity has claimed two lives in the area of Satiana police station, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 )

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Naseer Ahmad resident of Chak 37-GB along with his relative Shahid Hameed was going in a car when their rivals Ghulam Mustafa and others intercepted them in the way and opened indiscriminate firing to avenge an old enmity.

As a result, Naseer Ahmad and Shahid Hameed received serious bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 after providing first aid but in vain as Shahid Hameed (40) breathed his last in the way whereas Naseer Ahmad (45) expired while receiving intensive care treatment in the hospital.

The police took both bodies into custody and started investigation after registering a case against 5 accused including Ghulam Mustafa, he added.

