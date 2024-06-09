Old enmity claims two lives

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Two people were killed over an old enmity in different incidents during the last 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Bilal was injured by his rival Akram Dogar in firing in Mohallah Hasanpura, Jaranwala Road, and he breathed his last in the hospital.

Similarly, rivals also injured a youth, Anwar, and his wife, Ayesha Bibi, at Chak No.436-GB to avenge an old enmity. The couple was shifted to hospital where the man breathed his last while the woman was stated to be in a critical condition. Madina Town and Satiana police have registered cases.