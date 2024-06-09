Old Enmity Claims Two Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Two people were killed over an old enmity in different incidents during the last 12 hours.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Bilal was injured by his rival Akram Dogar in firing in Mohallah Hasanpura, Jaranwala Road, and he breathed his last in the hospital.
Similarly, rivals also injured a youth, Anwar, and his wife, Ayesha Bibi, at Chak No.436-GB to avenge an old enmity. The couple was shifted to hospital where the man breathed his last while the woman was stated to be in a critical condition. Madina Town and Satiana police have registered cases.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Violation of axel load management not be tolerated: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal16 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment coming back to Pakistan under PM's leadership: Engr Amir Muqam16 minutes ago
-
NUML-ICCI to improve industry-academia linkages16 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews ongoing crackdown against electricity theft16 minutes ago
-
Mastermind of bank robbery gang arrested in Karachi26 minutes ago
-
People demand action against beggars26 minutes ago
-
44 criminals nabbed during crackdown26 minutes ago
-
Police directed to ensure Eidul-Azha security plan26 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested, 5 stolen goats recovered in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Ongoing work on main transmission line in Bela inspected26 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits arrested after encounter26 minutes ago