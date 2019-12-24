Old enmity claims two lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while a minor was injured in a firing incident, over an old enmity, occurred at a house located at Sargodha road in Faisalabad on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, an old enmity claimed two lives on the spot while leaving minor injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital, a private news channel reported.

Condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) has been lodged in this connection.