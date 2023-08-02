Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Two Lives In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Old enmity claims two lives in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed when two assailants riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on their rival at Potta Adda last night, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The spokesman said two persons riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on a citizen Abdul Qayyum, who was standing at Potta Adda. As a result, Abdul Qayyum and a passerby namely Ilyas got seriously injured. The injured were rushed to hospital but both of them succumbed to their injuries.

After receiving the information, Saddar Police Station SHO Muhammad Arslan established blockades at different points to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, ASI Gul Marjan arrested two persons riding on a motorcycle at the CRBC Check post.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov from the person sitting on the back side of the two-wheeler who was wearing ladies' clothes and an Abaya while a pistol was recovered from the other person.

During the investigation, the accused were identified as Ajab Khan and Rehan who revealed that they attacked Abdul Qayyum at Potta Adda due to their old enmity.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Arslan Saddar Post From

Recent Stories

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

35 minutes ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

50 minutes ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

1 hour ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ..

PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

1 hour ago
Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to ..

Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to collaborate on COP28 youth-fo ..

2 hours ago
 Transformation towards digital economy facilitatin ..

Transformation towards digital economy facilitating Pakistani women entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago
 La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba ..

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba Stallions races tomorrow

2 hours ago
 TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

3 hours ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan