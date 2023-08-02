Old enmity claims two lives in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed when two assailants riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on their rival at Potta Adda last night, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The spokesman said two persons riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on a citizen Abdul Qayyum, who was standing at Potta Adda. As a result, Abdul Qayyum and a passerby namely Ilyas got seriously injured. The injured were rushed to hospital but both of them succumbed to their injuries.

After receiving the information, Saddar Police Station SHO Muhammad Arslan established blockades at different points to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, ASI Gul Marjan arrested two persons riding on a motorcycle at the CRBC Check post.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov from the person sitting on the back side of the two-wheeler who was wearing ladies' clothes and an Abaya while a pistol was recovered from the other person.

During the investigation, the accused were identified as Ajab Khan and Rehan who revealed that they attacked Abdul Qayyum at Potta Adda due to their old enmity.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.