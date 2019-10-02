Old enmity claims two lives in Faisalabad

Two people were killed while another sustained bullet injuries over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Sitiana police station here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Two people were killed while another sustained bullet injuries over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Sitiana police station here.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Adeeb and Bilal Ahmad were present in their house in Chak No.37-GB when two unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at them.

As a result, Muhammad Bashir died on the spot and Muhammad Adeeb succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital while Bilal was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Receiving information, the area police reached at the spot and took the bodies into custody.

The double murder incident was stated to be the outcome of an old rivalry, police added.

Further investigation was underway.