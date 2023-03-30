Old enmity claims two lives: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Old enmity claimed the lives of two persons in separate incidents of firing in different localities of the city on Thursday, police said.

In the first incident, accused Hasanul Wahab and Shahjehan opened fire on his rivals in Azeemabad Nowshera area, killing Shahsawar Khan and injuring two others.

In the second incident near Kohat Ada in which 22-year old Israr Khan was shot at by accused Tahir and died on way to the hospital. The police claimed that old enmity was the reason behind the murders.