RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A youngster was shot dead by armed outlaws over an old enmity at Kotla Hussain area of the district on Saturday.

According to police sources, Rajpoot family of Kotla Hussain had dispute with Gopang Family of the same locality over some issues from the last few years.

On Saturday, the Gopang Family attacked at the rival party in which Awais of Rajpoot family received bullet injuries. The police shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre Kot Mithan where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said that the deceased Awais was killed as revenge because his brother Usama had killed a youngster of Gopang family a few months back and he was in jail.

Case has been registered against the criminals and investigations have been started, police sources added.