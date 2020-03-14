Old-enmity kills a youth in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead over an old enmity near the area of Maharnwala in Mianwali on Saturday.

According to police sources the alleged culprit had shot down the victim over an old dispute, the victim died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The deceased was identified as Amir, the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, adding the alleged murderer identified as Wajid had been arrested.

Police have registered First Information Reporter(FIR) against him, the sources mentioned.