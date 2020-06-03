Old enmity kills one, injures two in Sargodha

Youth was murdered while two injured in a firing incident in Bhera police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Youth was murdered while two injured in a firing incident in Bhera police limits on Wednesday.

According to Police sources Muhammad Irfan 24, resident of Bhera along with his companions Adnan 18 and Sajid 22 was going towards Sargodha riding on a motorcycle when Saqlain and his accomplices Azam and Waqar allegedly opened fire on them as result Muhammad Irfan died on spot while Sajid and Adnan were injured.

Police shifted the injured to THQ Bhera hospital for medical treatment.

Police spokesman said that accused had old enmity with Irfan. Police have registered case against accused and started investigation.