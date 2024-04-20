Open Menu

Old Enmity: Man Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Old Enmity: Man shot dead

A man was allegedly shot dead after exchange of fire between two tribes at Chak No 19/WB, in limits of Machhiwala police station Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead after exchange of fire between two tribes at Chak No 19/WB, in limits of Machhiwala police station Vehari.

According to police sources, there had been an old enmity between two tribes including Dhudhi and Baloch tribe at Chak No 19/WB.

After a brawl here on Saturday, Nara Khan Baloch was shot dead by the opponents. Police rushed to the site and took the dead body to hospital for post mortem.

The police is investigating the incident. There was an immense sense of fear in the village following the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Exchange Police Station Man Nara Vehari SITE Post

Recent Stories

By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 21

By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 21

3 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued custom ..

Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued customers

3 minutes ago
 06 illegal arm holders held

06 illegal arm holders held

6 minutes ago
 Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accu ..

Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused

5 minutes ago
 DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman

Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman

5 minutes ago
Anti-polio drive to start from April 29

Anti-polio drive to start from April 29

5 minutes ago
 SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murr ..

SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murree Police Station

4 minutes ago
 Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richard ..

Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset

4 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, G ..

Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid areas

4 minutes ago
 CM message on 'World Creativity and Innovation Day ..

CM message on 'World Creativity and Innovation Day'

4 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters in 24 hours

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan