Old Enmity: Man Shot Dead
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM
A man was allegedly shot dead after exchange of fire between two tribes at Chak No 19/WB, in limits of Machhiwala police station Vehari
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead after exchange of fire between two tribes at Chak No 19/WB, in limits of Machhiwala police station Vehari.
According to police sources, there had been an old enmity between two tribes including Dhudhi and Baloch tribe at Chak No 19/WB.
After a brawl here on Saturday, Nara Khan Baloch was shot dead by the opponents. Police rushed to the site and took the dead body to hospital for post mortem.
The police is investigating the incident. There was an immense sense of fear in the village following the incident.
