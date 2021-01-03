UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Family Feud End Through Peace Jirga

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:30 PM

Old family feud end through peace Jirga

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) : ):Old family feud in Tehsil Salarzai area Dagai Ibrahim Khel between two groups ended through a grand jirga, the parties were brought together with a large number of people present.

On the occasion,a prestigious ceremony was organized in which the leading tribal elders of the area including Malik Muhammad Yar, Malik Hafiz-ur-Rehman, Malik Khan Zada, Malik Fazal Rabi, Malik Hazrat Noor. Apart from Malik Abdul Nasser, political leaders Syed Siddique Akbar, Maulana Fazal Wahid, Maulana Ahmad Noor, Maulana Waheed Gul, political leaders Haji Sardar Khan, Muhammad Hayan, SHO Khar Saeed-ur-Rehman and other tribal elders were also present.

Jirga members Syed Habib Zada, Malik Amanullah Khan, Malik Asadullah, Afzal Khan and Ibrahim lauded the first party Luqman Khan (Dagai Khan) Abrar Khan and the second party Nihal Khan for extended full cooperation and resolving their old dispute through Jirga and decided to establish unity and brotherhood.

Deputy General Secretary of Awami National Party Syed Siddique Akbaralong with a large number of people were also expressed their happiness over the end of this long-standing enmity.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Jirga Afzal Khan Amanullah Khan Family From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.