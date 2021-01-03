Old family feud end through peace Jirga

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) : ):Old family feud in Tehsil Salarzai area Dagai Ibrahim Khel between two groups ended through a grand jirga, the parties were brought together with a large number of people present.

On the occasion,a prestigious ceremony was organized in which the leading tribal elders of the area including Malik Muhammad Yar, Malik Hafiz-ur-Rehman, Malik Khan Zada, Malik Fazal Rabi, Malik Hazrat Noor. Apart from Malik Abdul Nasser, political leaders Syed Siddique Akbar, Maulana Fazal Wahid, Maulana Ahmad Noor, Maulana Waheed Gul, political leaders Haji Sardar Khan, Muhammad Hayan, SHO Khar Saeed-ur-Rehman and other tribal elders were also present.

Jirga members Syed Habib Zada, Malik Amanullah Khan, Malik Asadullah, Afzal Khan and Ibrahim lauded the first party Luqman Khan (Dagai Khan) Abrar Khan and the second party Nihal Khan for extended full cooperation and resolving their old dispute through Jirga and decided to establish unity and brotherhood.

Deputy General Secretary of Awami National Party Syed Siddique Akbaralong with a large number of people were also expressed their happiness over the end of this long-standing enmity.