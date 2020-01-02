Old Lake View Park to be opened for public within 30 days: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shaukat Ali informed the National Assembly that the old Lake View Park would be opened within 30 days for the visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shaukat Ali informed the National Assembly that the old Lake View Park would be opened within 30 days for the visitors.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by MNA Ali Nawaz Awan and Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak regarding the closure of old Lake View Park for visitors of Islamabad, he said the park was closed due to poor law and order situation in 2013, but it would open as the situation had improved.

He said the park was under the control of Punjab, while located in the jurisdiction of Federal capital.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi, and Secretary Irrigation Punjab had been asked to visit the area and hold further consultation.

He said after 30 days the House would be informed about the update on the opening of the park.