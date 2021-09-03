UrduPoint.com

Old Man Allegedly Killed By Unknown Outlaw

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:20 AM

Old man allegedly killed by unknown outlaw

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :An unidentified armed robber allegedly killed an elderly person within the limits of the Rangpur police station on Friday.

According to rescue officials, an unknown outlaw entered the house in the Jawana Bangla area and opened fire.

As a result, 70-year-old Wali Dad son of Sher Muhammad was shot twice in the chest and died on the spot.

Police have also initiated legal action in the incident while the body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

