Old man burnt alive in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :An old man was burnt alive when fireworks caught a fire in Khurarianwala police limits on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said 70-year-old Allah Ditta was busy in preparing fireworks in a house near Makkoana when the material caught the fire.

As a result, Allah Ditta died on the spot while the body was handed over to police whichstarted investigation.