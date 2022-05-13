UrduPoint.com

Old Man Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Old man burnt alive in faisalabad

An old man was burnt alive when fireworks caught a fire in Khurarianwala police limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :An old man was burnt alive when fireworks caught a fire in Khurarianwala police limits on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said 70-year-old Allah Ditta was busy in preparing fireworks in a house near Makkoana when the material caught the fire.

As a result, Allah Ditta died on the spot while the body was handed over to police whichstarted investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperat ..

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperation with provincial govts: PM

10 minutes ago
 One dead, five injured in road accident

One dead, five injured in road accident

33 seconds ago
 Widow receives Rs 4 million on Ombudsman ruling

Widow receives Rs 4 million on Ombudsman ruling

34 seconds ago
 Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over r ..

Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

36 seconds ago
 realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership ..

Realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership with Advance Telecom

26 minutes ago
 Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of G ..

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.