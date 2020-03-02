Old man died in road accident in Sialkot

In old man died in road accident on Monday when a coaster collided head with a bike at Pasrur-Gujranwala road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :In old man died in road accident on Monday when a coaster collided head with a bike at Pasrur-Gujranwala road.

According to Rescue 1122, Ashraf (65) on his way back riding a motorbike when a speedy coaster collided head with him near Pana Wala at Pasrur-Sialkot road.

As a result, he fell down and sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The driver of coaster, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the body to nearby hospital.

Police started investigations.