Old man dies after his cloth tangled into fodder machine

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :An old man died after his cloth tangled into a fodder-cutting machine on Friday.

According to details, a 50-year-old man namely Ibrahim resident of Madina colony was busy in cutting fodder for animals at his cattle pen on Masoom Shah road.

Suddenly his cloth got stuck into the fodder machine, from which his head was hit by the sharp blade of the fodder cutter and separated from his body.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to his heirs.