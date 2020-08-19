Old Man Dies In Quetta Clash
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:47 PM
An old man died in a clash between two groups at Mian Ghundi area of Quetta on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :An old man died in a clash between two groups at Mian Ghundi area of Quetta on Wednesday.
According to police sources, two rival groups attacked each other after developing a dispute among them.
As a result, one of them died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The body was shifted to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was identified as a 62-year-old Abdullah.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.