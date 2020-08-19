UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Man Dies In Quetta Clash

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Old man dies in Quetta clash

An old man died in a clash between two groups at Mian Ghundi area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :An old man died in a clash between two groups at Mian Ghundi area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, two rival groups attacked each other after developing a dispute among them.

As a result, one of them died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was identified as a 62-year-old Abdullah.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Died Man

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

17 seconds ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

19 seconds ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

21 seconds ago

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 tn in marke ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for online exams ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.