Old man dies in Quetta clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :An old man died in a clash between two groups at Mian Ghundi area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, two rival groups attacked each other after developing a dispute among them.

As a result, one of them died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was identified as a 62-year-old Abdullah.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.