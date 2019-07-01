UrduPoint.com
Old Man Dies In Road Mishap In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Old man dies in road mishap in Rawalpindi

A 70-year-old man died as his motorcycle struck against a tractor that was parked on road on Bahawalpur-Sama Satta road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A 70-year-old man died as his motorcycle struck against a tractor that was parked on road on Bahawalpur-Sama Satta road.

Police sources said that 70-year-old man riding his motorcycle was on way from Bahawalpur city to Sama Satta town when his bike struck against a tractor parked on road near Fazal Colony.

The old man suffered severe wounds and died on the spot. The patrolling police soon after receiving information reached the site and shifted the body to hospital morgue. The victim was identified as Ajmal Bhatti.

The police traced out the address of the deceased through his identity card and mobile phone set. Later, body was handed over to the heirs. The police have launched action against the owner of the tractor.

