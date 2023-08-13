Old man dies in roof collapse incident

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A 60-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured after a bamboo roof of a house collapsed in Village 55-2L.

According to rescue sources, the roof collapsed due to the weight of mud and mortar.

After receiving information, the motorcycle service of Rescue-1122 and an ambulance were sent to the accident site. The rescue team found Akram, son of Hidayat, dead while a woman was pulled out alive but in an injured condition. After providing the first aid, the woman was shifted to DHQ City Hospital. Also, the body of the old man was handed over to the family after completion of legal requirements.