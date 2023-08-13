Open Menu

Old Man Dies In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Old man dies in roof collapse incident

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A 60-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured after a bamboo roof of a house collapsed in Village 55-2L.

According to rescue sources, the roof collapsed due to the weight of mud and mortar.

After receiving information, the motorcycle service of Rescue-1122 and an ambulance were sent to the accident site. The rescue team found Akram, son of Hidayat, dead while a woman was pulled out alive but in an injured condition. After providing the first aid, the woman was shifted to DHQ City Hospital. Also, the body of the old man was handed over to the family after completion of legal requirements.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Man SITE Women Family Weight

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

13 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

14 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

17 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

17 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan