Old man dies of burns in house fire

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :An old man died after he suffered severe burns when fire erupted in his house at Ali Wala Bhatta, Baseera on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the old man, identified as Ghulam Yassin (70) s/o Masoo Khan, was burnt alive after fire erupted in a room.

The heirs said that the deceased's smoking addiction might be the cause of fire in the house.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot, controlled the fire and covered the body of the old man with sheet.