Old man dies of heart attack at Kafalut Centre in Layyah

An old man died of heart attack at Ehsas Kafalut Centre set up at Government Degree College for Boys where he went to collect financial assistance here on Wednesday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :An old man died of heart attack at Ehsas Kafalut Centre set up at Government Degree College for Boys where he went to collect financial assistance here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 officials said Atta Hussain (60) r/o Chak no 127 TDA had visited Ehsas Kafalut Centre set up at Govt.

Degree College for Boys when he suddenly suffered heart attack.

Rescue officials shifted the elderly person to DHQ hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.