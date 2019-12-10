Old man drowned in water channel in Swabi

(@imziishan)

An 80-year-old man drowned in a water channel in Dobian tehsil of Swabi district here in wee hours on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : An 80-year-old man drowned in a water channel in Dobian tehsil of Swabi district here in wee hours on Tuesday.

Police said, 80-year-old, Qadir Shah was washing his hands in water channel when his slipped into water and drowned.

The Rescue 1122 teams have also reached from Mardan to search for his body however till filing of this report the body of the old man was still unrecovered.