UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Man Drowned In Water Channel In Swabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

Old man drowned in water channel in Swabi

An 80-year-old man drowned in a water channel in Dobian tehsil of Swabi district here in wee hours on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : An 80-year-old man drowned in a water channel in Dobian tehsil of Swabi district here in wee hours on Tuesday.

Police said, 80-year-old, Qadir Shah was washing his hands in water channel when his slipped into water and drowned.

The Rescue 1122 teams have also reached from Mardan to search for his body however till filing of this report the body of the old man was still unrecovered.

Related Topics

Water Man Mardan Swabi Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

42 seconds ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

3 minutes ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

6 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.