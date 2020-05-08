UrduPoint.com
Old Man Hit To Death In Scuffle In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

Old man hit to death in scuffle in Multan

An elderly man lost his life during a scuffle within a family here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :An elderly man lost his life during a scuffle within a family here on Friday.

Rescuers said the incident occurred in the area of Makhdoom Rashid, 7/MR Kanpur early in the morning.The victim, Muhammad Arshad (64), s/o Manzoor Umar fell on ground and received serious head injury as family member fought with each other.

The man died soon after getting injured.

Initial report stated that the victim lost his life after altercation over some domestic dispute which led to scuffle among close family members.However,local police was investigating.

