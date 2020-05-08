UrduPoint.com
Old Man Hit To Die In Scuffle

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Old man hit to die in scuffle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :An old man died after hit severely during scuffle broke out within family members here on Friday.

Rescuers said the incident was occurred at Makhdoom Rashid 7/MR Kan Pur early in the morning.

The victim named Muhammad Arshad, s/o Manzoor Umar, 64, fell on the ground receiving serious head injury. Later after few minutes he couldn't survive.

Local police station started investigation. Initial report said, fight caused due to emerging of domestic dispute which led to hold sever feud among close relatives of the family.

