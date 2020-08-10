Old man injured in road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A 60-year-old man received injuries in road mishap near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Noorullah was crossing the road when a speedy tractor hit him, leaving him injured on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police have registered a case.