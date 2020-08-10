UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Man Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Old man injured in road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A 60-year-old man received injuries in road mishap near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Noorullah was crossing the road when a speedy tractor hit him, leaving him injured on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Road Man SITE

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

29 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

44 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

White House Has All Tools, Bipartisan Support to A ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Government Resigns - Healthcare Minister ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.