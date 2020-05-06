UrduPoint.com
Old Man Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : An old man was killed in accident on Jarranwala road here Wednesday.

According to rescue-1122, Ramzan resident of Nisar Town, Jarranwala was travelling by motorcycle rickshaw when his shawl wrapped in the chain of three-wheeler and his neck chopped off near Municipal Degree College here on Jarranwala.

Rescue team handed over the body to police concerned for further legal proceeding.

