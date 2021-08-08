Old man killed in roof collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :An old man was killed and another was injured in a roof collapse incident at Nishat Colony, here on Sunday.

Police said that both were present in the shop (salon) when suddenly its roof caved in.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 officials reached the spot and started rescue operation and succeeded in finding the injured and the deceased person from under the debris.

Later, the deceased was identified as Younis (65), and the injured Danish (16).

The body of the deceased and the injured were shifted to National Hospital Lahore, while investigation was under way.