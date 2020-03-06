Old man killed, two injured in roof collapse

An old man was killed and two others were injured in a roof collapse in heavy rain here on Friday

According to Rescue 1122, the roof collapsed near Makkoana police post on Jarranwala road. As a result, Baba Shera ,70, Tahir,40, and Hamid, 7, trapped under the debris.

Rescue 1122 team reached and rescued the victims. However, Baba Shera died while the two others were injured who were shifted to a local hospital.