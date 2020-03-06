UrduPoint.com
Old Man Killed, Two Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

An old man was killed and two others were injured in a roof collapse in heavy rain here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :An old man was killed and two others were injured in a roof collapse in heavy rain here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the roof collapsed near Makkoana police post on Jarranwala road. As a result, Baba Shera ,70, Tahir,40, and Hamid, 7, trapped under the debris.

Rescue 1122 team reached and rescued the victims. However, Baba Shera died while the two others were injured who were shifted to a local hospital.

