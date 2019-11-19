UrduPoint.com
Old Man Shot Dead Over Watering The Fields Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:27 PM

Old man shot dead over watering the fields dispute

A 60-years old man was shot dead over water nullah dispute in the fields

Mana Nawala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) A 60-years old man was shot dead over water nullah dispute in the fields.According to reports a clash took place among Imdad Ali and Ali Mohammad groups over watering their fields in the area of Manawala near Bahkihi Police station.Imdad Ali along with his friends opened fire and killed Ali Muhammad 60 and made good escapePolice registered FIR and started the investigation

