Open Menu

Old-man Thrown From Car

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Old-man thrown from car

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Some unidentified car rider threw away an old-man in limits of Basti Malook police station.

Rescuers said the victim seemed to be around 60-65 year old person. He's unconscious so unable to reveal his identity, added the rescuers.

He was shifted to Nishtar hospital after informing to Basti Malook police station.

Search for the heir was going on and rescuers appealed people on the occasion to help them find out family of the person or contact to Basti Malook police station with regard to the victim.

Related Topics

Police Station Car Family

Recent Stories

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

19 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan