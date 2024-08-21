Open Menu

Old Man Tortured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Old man tortured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A case was registered against 13 people for torturing a senior citizen over

an issue.

The police said the accused tortured the old man, Akram, in Gujarat village, Kot Addu.

According to the FIR, the accused, including Ismail Tariq, Rizwan, with 11 others committed

the offence.

On information, the police reached the crime scene while the accused fled.

