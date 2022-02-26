UrduPoint.com

Old Man Tortured To Death In Land Related Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Old man tortured to death in land related dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :An old man was tortured to death in a dispute related to land, at Mauza Charh-Rateeb, situated near Shah Jamal Town in district Muzaffargarh.

According to police spokesman, Ajmal, Afzal and Junaid, residents of Muaza Charh-Rateeb, attacked an old man namely Ghulam Rasool, following a dispute related to land.

Resultantly, the old man sustained injuries and was shifted to Nishtar hospital, wherein he died. Shah Jamal police have started investigation into incident.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

30 minutes ago
 Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziri ..

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 hours ago
 EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

3 hours ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>