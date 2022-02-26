Old man tortured to death in land related dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :An old man was tortured to death in a dispute related to land, at Mauza Charh-Rateeb, situated near Shah Jamal Town in district Muzaffargarh.

According to police spokesman, Ajmal, Afzal and Junaid, residents of Muaza Charh-Rateeb, attacked an old man namely Ghulam Rasool, following a dispute related to land.

Resultantly, the old man sustained injuries and was shifted to Nishtar hospital, wherein he died. Shah Jamal police have started investigation into incident.