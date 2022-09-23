FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The body of a sexagenarian man was found from field in the area of Roshanwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby spotted a corpse in the fields and informed the area police.

The police sent the body to mortuary for ascertaining facts of his death. The dead man was later identified as Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Muhammad Ali Town, Faisalabad.