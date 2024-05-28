Old person dies, another hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) An old person died while a youngster sustained injuries after a van collided with a pillar near Bahawalpur bypass here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, a van was going on its way when it suddenly collided with a pillar on the road near the Bahawalpur bypass.

As a result, 83-year-old Dildar s/o Nazeer Ali died on the spot while 17-year-old Shahbaz s/o Akmal sustained injuries.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital and provided first aid to the injured.