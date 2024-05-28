Old Person Dies, Another Hurt In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) An old person died while a youngster sustained injuries after a van collided with a pillar near Bahawalpur bypass here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue officials, a van was going on its way when it suddenly collided with a pillar on the road near the Bahawalpur bypass.
As a result, 83-year-old Dildar s/o Nazeer Ali died on the spot while 17-year-old Shahbaz s/o Akmal sustained injuries.
The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital and provided first aid to the injured.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug addict dies after hitting with train5 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues advisory for farmers, herders, general public25 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar greets nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer45 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes collective effort of all facets of national power: PM12 hours ago
-
Body of missing teenager recovered from Margalla Hills Trail 512 hours ago
-
3 bike lifters held; booty recovered12 hours ago
-
Chairman PARC calls on KP Governor12 hours ago
-
Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah visits Supreme Court of Canada12 hours ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on refugee camp in Rafah13 hours ago
-
Adeel Siddiqui's group retains possession of HCCI's office in wake of dispute13 hours ago
-
Federal and KP govts agree to prioritize national issues: Musadik13 hours ago
-
Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted13 hours ago