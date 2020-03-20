UrduPoint.com
Old Ravian Donate Rs 1m To Government College University Lahore

A Ravian, businessman by profession, Hassan Malik has donated about Rs one million to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for the scholarship of financially-challenged students

Malik called upon GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, and handed over the donation cheque to him, while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt was also present.

The donor expressed his wish to the VC to initiate a Golden Scholarship from his donation in the name of his late uncle and former Federal minister Malik Naeem. It was the second golden scholarship initiated by Hassan Malik, and it would be given to a financially-challenged student every year on merit.

GCU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi thanked and appreciated the generous provision forthe deserving students.

