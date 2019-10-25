UrduPoint.com
Old Ravians Announce Support For New VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:07 PM

The executive committee of Old Ravians Union (ORU) on Friday welcomed the appointment of Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, a world-renowned social policy analyst and expert, as the vice chancellor of the Government College University (GCU)

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, ORU President Ashfaq Mohlan, Honorary Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and Secretary General Syed Tayyab Hussian Rizvi congratulated Prof Zaidi and assured him of all support from Old Ravians for the development of their alma mater.

The union executive committee stated that Prof Zaidi had brought with him a vast international experience which was much needed for improving the international ranking and research output of the university.

