Old Ravians Relive Student Life At Government College University

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:21 PM

Old Ravians relive student life at Government College University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Alumni of Government College University (GCU) Lahore got a chance to relive their student life at the University's famous New Hostel.

On the occasion of the 100 years celebrations of GCU New Hostel, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi invited the former boarders to spend one day and a night in the same room where they lived during their studentship at GCU Lahore, according to the varsity spokesman here Saturday.

To celebrate the hostel's centenarian year, the Old Ravians Union (ORU) organized a grand reunion of hostelites which was attended by alumni from all over Pakistan.

Eminent lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar was the chief guest at the reunion night which was also marked by music performance by the current and former members of GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society.

In his address, Tarar said whosoever walked out of the portals of GCU, kept coming back to their alma mater as if an unknown magnetic force would not relinquish its hold on them.

He shared memories of his hostel life, saying that Old Ravians remembered their Alma Mater not because of their degrees but due to the values, morals and confidence that the Government College taught them.

He stressed that the GCU should start law degree progammes, as many eminent jurists in Pakistan were Old Ravians and they would act a golden resource to establish the law school.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi in this age of cut-throat competition, GCU was in a dire need of financial resources to keep up pace with its rivals in the private sector. He called on the Old Ravains that GCU needed their support to expand its functions in different domains, besides strengthening the existing facilities.

He elaborated on a year-long celebrations to mark the centenarian year of GCU New Hostel and a plan to refurbish the rooms of the hostel with the support of Old Ravians.

He said alumni bodies were not only meant for reunion activities but they also played a vital role in development of any educational institution.

ORU President Ashfaq Mohlan and General Secretary Tayyab Rizvi also addressed the reunion event, and expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for his support to the union.

