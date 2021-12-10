Old Ravians reunion tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

Fri 10th December 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The annual reunion of Old Ravians Union (ORU) to be held on Saturday at the Government College University (GCU).

According to spokesperson for GCU here, ORU President DIG Jahanzeb Nazir Khan will chair the the reunion, and eminent Old Ravians including politicians, bureaucrats, journalists and businessmen from all over Pakistan will attend the function.

ORU Secretary General Dr Abdul Basit said that arrangements of reunion dinnerhave been completed which would be followed by a musical programme.

He said that noted singers and artists would perform at the music concert.

