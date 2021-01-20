UrduPoint.com
Old Ravians Union Elections On February 14

Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday announced the elections schedule of the Old Ravians Union (ORU).

The elections will be held on Feb 14 (Sunday) 2021 at the university premises.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has constituted a four-member Election Commission to be headedby former judge Lahore High Court (LHC) and Chairman Red Crescent Society Justice (retd) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Dean Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof Dr Sultan Shah, Dean Faculty of Chemistry and Life Sciences Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Director Intermediate Studies Muhammad Siddique Awan have been nominated members of the commission.

