Old Ravians union office-bearers sworn in

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to the newly-elected executive committee of the Old Ravians Union (ORU) during a ceremony at the Governor's House here on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was also present.

DIG Security & Administration Special Branch Lahore Jahanzeb Nazir Khan was sworn in as the new President of the union while Dr Abdul Basit and Advocate Syed Hussain Rizvi took oath for the posts of General Secretary and Senior Vice President.

The newly elected executive committee included Dr Tanvir Hussain, Rabia Afzal Wahla, Muhammad Jangair Iqbal Khan, Usman Saeed, Dr Kiran Khursheed, Dr Muhammad Zakraya Butt, M. Anwar-ul Haque, Altaf Ahmad Sukhera, Syed Muhammad Farhad Tirmizi, Sultan Nisar Soraya and Abdur Rehman Babar.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said the new young and energetic team of ORU would support the University administration and play a leading role in development of their alma mater.

He said vice chancellors in all public sector universities were appointed purely on merit, and syndicate members and officials of these universities should support them.

The governor said he had also issued direction for regular appointment of Registrars, Treasurers and other officials in universities on merit.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated the new executive committee of the Union, saying that elections were over now. He said alumni associations of all major universities of the world play a significant role in the development of their alma mater, and this was what he wishes to see happen for GC University as well.

The vice chancellor wished all old Ravians should come together for reviving the glory of the GCU to be one of the top higher education institute of the world.

DIG Jahanzeb Nazir said that the Allah Almighty has bestowed upon him a great honour to serve as President of the ORU for the next two years. "This opportunity will enable me to pay back to my alma mater at least a fraction of what I have received from this great educational institutions of the sub-continent," he added.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram was also present.