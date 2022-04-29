UrduPoint.com

Old Record Of Irrigation Dept Burnt

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Old record of irrigation dept burnt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Old record was burnt to ashes due to fire incident in the record room of Irrigation Department Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that sweepers of the department set waste material on fire after cleaning the office but it engulfed the nearby record room.

As a result, old record, furniture and other material present in the record room was burnt.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

26 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

22 minutes ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

22 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.