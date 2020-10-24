UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Reserved Seats In Universities Of The Punjab For Students Of GB Restored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Old reserved seats in universities of the Punjab for students of GB restored

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :On request of Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon Governor Punjab Chaudary Sarwar restored the old reserved quota in all universities of Punjab for the students of Gilgit Baltistan.

On this important move I extended my special thanks to governor and government of the Punjab said governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon while talking to media here in Gilgit on Saturday.

Governor GB said that due to less number of reserved seats in other universities of the country students were facing difficulties and problems in the field of education.

He said that now after the restoration of reserved seats quota, students from GB would get education on full scholarship.

Governor GB informed that we were trying our best to further increased the special seats across the universities of the countries so that students from GB could get admission easily.

Related Topics

Governor Education Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Polish President Duda infected with coronavirus

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Sudan&#039;s decision to initiate rel ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Zambian President on Indep ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

31 Italian companies to take part in virtual WETEX ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.