Old reserved seats in universities of the Punjab for students of GB restored

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :On request of Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon Governor Punjab Chaudary Sarwar restored the old reserved quota in all universities of Punjab for the students of Gilgit Baltistan.

On this important move I extended my special thanks to governor and government of the Punjab said governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon while talking to media here in Gilgit on Saturday.

Governor GB said that due to less number of reserved seats in other universities of the country students were facing difficulties and problems in the field of education.

He said that now after the restoration of reserved seats quota, students from GB would get education on full scholarship.

Governor GB informed that we were trying our best to further increased the special seats across the universities of the countries so that students from GB could get admission easily.