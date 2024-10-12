Open Menu

Old Rivalry Causes Double Murder

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Old rivalry causes double murder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Two men were shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Rodala Road police station,here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Amanat Ali (60) resident of Chak No.356-GB along with Imran (40) was present in Chak No.

382-GB when their rivals allegedly opened fire and killed them both.

Receiving information of double murder,Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

Further investigation was underway.

