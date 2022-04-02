Old rivalry claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :A young man was shot dead over old rivalry here in the area of Sammundri city police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman sources said on Saturday that some rivals of Arshad, son of Qadir Bakhsh, opened fire at him to settle old score near Lodhi chowk, Sammundri.

Arshad (36), resident of Nasirabad, Chiniot, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. Concerned police took the body into its custody and started investigation.